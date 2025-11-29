Policing plan in place for Bristol protest
Policing plans are in place ahead of a protest due to take place in Bristol this afternoon (29 November).
The protest, organised by Defend Our Juries, is expected to begin at 1pm on College Green.
Officers will be present to enable lawful and peaceful protest while ensuring public safety and preventing serious disruption.
Attendees are reminded that expressing support for a proscribed group is a criminal offence under the Terrorism Act 2000.
Inspector Ben Spence said: “The policing operation we have in place follows well-rehearsed plans that enable protest to take place lawfully and peacefully. However, where anyone breaks the law, officers will take action.
“We are not expecting any significant disruption to members of the public in Bristol city centre, but motorists are advised to give themselves extra time for any journeys they take through the area in case any road closures become necessary.”