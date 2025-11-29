Policing plan in place for Bristol protest

Policing plans are in place ahead of a protest due to take place in Bristol this afternoon (29 November).

The protest, organised by Defend Our Juries, is expected to begin at 1pm on College Green.

Officers will be present to enable lawful and peaceful protest while ensuring public safety and preventing serious disruption.

Attendees are reminded that expressing support for a proscribed group is a criminal offence under the Terrorism Act 2000.