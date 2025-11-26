Public thanked for response to appeal

We’d like to thank members of the public for sharing and responding to an appeal for information after racially-aggravated comments were directed at a child aged three in Yate.

The incident happened while the child was with their family in the town on Monday 29 September.

Just hours after posting an appeal, including CCTV images of a man they hoped to trace, officers believe they have identified him thanks to that help from the public.

The investigation continues.