Rescue dog named in fraud victim’s memory

A rescue dog has been named after a fraud victim following the donation of recovered funds to animal welfare charities.

In December 2022, the Financial Investigation Unit (FIU) received intelligence that an elderly man was possibly being financially exploited while residing in a care home in Bristol.

When the local Neighbourhood Policing Team visited, it was discovered that the care home manager, Nikola Penevski had been exploiting the 83-year-old by taking money from the victim’s bank account and paying it into his own.

Mr Chandler is already proven to be a popular new addition to the Bristol Animal Rescue Centre charity.

Penevski was charged in March last year with fraud by abuse of position and was sentenced to two years and three months in prison after he pleaded guilty to taking more than £46,000.

Sadly, Mr Chandler died in 2023, before the case went to court, with no living family.

Instead, as per Mr Chandler’s will, the money received back from the confiscation order was paid to two charities who he named as his beneficiaries.

FIU Supervisor, Johanna Buck, said: “The role of the Financial Investigation Unit is to confiscate money and belongings earned by individuals to prevent them from benefiting from their crimes. “In this case, while it is a great sadness that Mr Chandler died before he could get his stolen money back, we are glad that we could honour the wishes laid out in his will and donate the seized money to his chosen charities. “I would like to recognise the Financial Investigator for this case, Nikki Matthews, who worked tirelessly to ensure the confiscation order went through and to arrange the donations. “Her work, and the work of the unit as a whole, strives to ensure that criminals do not prosper from their offences and return the funds to their rightful owners where possible.”

Following the sentencing, confiscation proceedings and a restraint were applied for and granted.

The investigation also led officers to discover that Penevski had used his position as the manager to receive additional funds from staff and other residents and their families at the care home.

In July this year, the confiscation order was made at Bristol Crown Court which stated Penevski made almost £58,000 from his crimes, and was ordered to pay £46,804.79 which would be returned to the victims.

The Financial Investigation Unit contacted the two charities named in Mr Chandler’s will – Bristol Animal Rescue Centre (BARC) and the RSPCA – to arrange the donations and this has now been paid in his memory.

The donations will be made by the executors of the will monthly as the funds are received from the defendant with one third of the total being donated to the RSPCA and two thirds to the Bristol Animal Rescue Centre.

This week, in recognition of Mr Chandler’s posthumous donation, BARC has decided to honour his memory and love of animals by naming one of their newest resident dogs, an adorable Yorkshire terrier, after Mr Chandler (pictured).