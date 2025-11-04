Three jailed over burglary series

Three men have been jailed for their roles in a series of burglaries of homes and other buildings during a period of more than three months in 2024.

Investigating officers linked more than 30 burglaries across Somerset and into Devon between August and November 2024.

On Friday 15 November 2024 they arrested the trio and seized hundreds of suspected stolen items after carrying out search warrants at properties in Street, Bridgwater and Somerton.

The items included antique silverware, paintings, furniture and weapons as well as power tools, garden machinery and electrical items.

Joshua Charles Heal, 25, of Bridgwater and Ethan Paul Sharman, 21, of Somerton admitted:

conspiring to commit multiple burglaries of dwellings and non-dwellings across Somerset and Devon, with intent to steal, between August and November

Heal was jailed for nine years and three months, and Sharman for six years and eight months at a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 31 October.

Sentencing, Judge Hart reflected that this had been a relentless campaign of offending that had brought irreparable harm to the people and properties that had been affected.

Andrew Sharman, 44, of Street, had previously admitted an offence of intentionally encouraging or assisting in the commission of an indictable-only offence (burglary) by:

providing them with premises in which stolen goods could be stored

permitting them to use a vehicle, which he had hired, in the commission or certain of the offences and

when after a burglary had been committed and that vehicle crashed, collected Ethan Sharman from the scene and drove him away.

Andrew Sharman was jailed for 26 months on 5 June 2025.