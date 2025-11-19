Tribute paid to ‘valued community member’ who died in collision

A ‘valued member of the community’ who sold poppies as a volunteer for the Royal British Legion has been remembered by his family following his death last month.

David Watch, aged 83, from Warmley, South Gloucestershire, died after being involved in a collision with a van while crossing Victoria Road at around 8am on Thursday 9 October.

Officers and paramedics attended the scene, and David was rushed to hospital, where he sadly died of the injuries he suffered later the same day.

Our thoughts remain with the family during this incredibly difficult time, who have received specialist support from a family liaison officer.

David, or Dave to his friends and family, was born in Weymouth in 1942 and moved to Warmley in 1970 where he worked for Bristol Churches Housing Association after serving in the Army.