Turning bad into good: How forfeited property worth £69,000 is funding community initiatives 

Drugs criminals are unwittingly funding community projects and helping divert young people away from crime through the forfeiture of their assets in court.

In Avon and Somerset, £69,000 received through the scheme is being invested into a variety of crime prevention, early intervention and training initiatives to return something positive to our communities.

How does it work?

Section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA) 1971 empowers courts to order the forfeiture of property upon conviction of an offender.

The property, found in possession of the convicted person, might include cash, smart phones and vehicles. These items would have been used in or obtained through the person’s criminal activity.

If somebody else claims ownership of the seized property, they are first given a chance to contest the forfeiture. Once legally forfeited, the court can then decide whether to destroy (e.g. illegal substances) or otherwise dispose of the items. The proceeds from the sale of assets, together with any cash seized, can be retained by the police.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Lavender said: “This legislation plays a key role in disrupting the financial and logistical infrastructure of drug trafficking and serious organised crime operations across the UK. “Drugs convictions are helping us redirect proceeds of crime into community initiatives, many of which are focused on providing development opportunities and diversionary activities for young people at risk of getting involved in drug supply and violence. “By removing the cost barriers that might prevent access to this kind of provision, we can steer more children away from the criminal justice system and inspire them to make better choices. “Drugs criminals are inadvertently facilitating these services while serving prison time. As a police officer, it is satisfying to see this kind of outcome.”

The below is a summary of initiatives funded through the Section 27 forfeiture scheme.

Investing in young people

Skills development in Somerset

Lost Projects, a Glastonbury-based non-profit organisation, led skateboarding, bouldering, music production and other creative sessions for more than 60 children this summer. During these activities, children were empowered to express themselves, try out new things and support each other in a safe space. The four sessions funded by the police were fully booked, with hot food provided.

In Chard and Yeovil, 85 children attended 10 one-hour boxing classes. As a result of these summer sessions, 11 children became regular members of an amateur boxing club. Budget has been allocated to ensure these new starters can continue to take part without cost restrictions.

In Crewkerne, local young people have been invited to cycle workshops by Prodigal Bikes. In partnership with Wadham School, small-group sessions are being delivered between September and December, prioritising those children most likely to benefit from the intervention. The charity provides opportunities to those who are at risk of behaviour escalation and might have been excluded from school, as well as people with special needs, those experiencing long-term unemployment and community members with a history of offending. While refurbished bikes are sent to charities in Kenya and Malawi, workshop attendees are equipped with basic engineering skills to boost their confidence, improve their behaviour and inspire them to take alternative pathways.

Safeguarding in Bristol, Bath and South Gloucestershire

Avon and Somerset Police’s Early Intervention Team (EIT) identifies and supports young people who are at risk of criminal exploitation or involved in serious violence.

The Safer Connections Multi-Agency Team, which operates under the Keeping Bristol Safe Partnership, provided extra summer holiday activities for children who have previously been victims of exploitation and exposed to drug activity. Funding was also allocated to increase one-to-one mentoring and detached youth work during the holiday period. Outside of school, these interventions are vital to keeping children safe and away from harmful influences.

In July, four young people took part in a 12-week course with The Wheels Project charity. The course included six weeks of petrol kart building in a workshop, followed by six weeks of expert-delivered training on vehicle repair and mechanics. The charity works primarily with vulnerable young people who are failing in mainstream education, showing low aspirations and motivation, and exhibiting challenging behaviour.

The EIT identified a cohort of children who had been groomed into stealing motorbikes and dealing drugs. They were invited by Lee Dunham Racing Team to participate in motocross riding and mechanics sessions to divert them away from drug crime and related anti-social behaviour.

In South Gloucestershire, funding is helping deliver parenting support workshops and trauma-informed inputs for children, young people and families exposed to County Lines drug supply and exploitation. These interventions are co-facilitated by the Violence Reduction Partnership and safeguarding professionals to strengthen parental awareness and resilience, and signpost victims to local and national support services.

Investing in our communities

The Avon and Somerset Bleed Kit Partnership, led by Avon and Somerset Police, HeartSafe, NHS England South West and South Western Ambulance Service, is partially funded by the scheme. These kits provide readily accessible, life-saving equipment for controlling severe bleeding from traumatic injuries. To date, the partnership has installed more than 660 bleed kits in public spaces which have already helped save lives.

Investing in police equipment and training

The funding has also enabled:

Purchase of drone equipment and training of drone pilots

Purchase of specialist method of entry (MOE) equipment so officers can access buildings and other difficult-to-reach areas of interest during drugs operations

Purchase of cryptocurrency software to aid specialist investigations into perpetrators with crypto accounts

Provision of continuous professional development (CPD) programmes for the Drug Expert Action Team, enhancing professional knowledge of drug manufacture and supply

Provision of CPD on legislation related to confiscation orders and restraint.

Future projects

Looking forward to 2026 and beyond, the following projects are also in development:

In the summer term of 2025/6, neighbourhood officers in east Bristol will be piloting an initiative with year 6 children that aims to educate on crime prevention, reduce the fear of crime and promote community resilience. The project will train ‘peer educators’ from a local secondary school to deliver 14 workshops at seven primary schools. This will form part of their Year 10 work experience.

Recently awarded funding from the Section 27 scheme will support the production of a brand-new Blunt Truth film. Blunt Truth is an hour-long workshop delivered to secondary schoolchildren in Years 8 and above. It addresses the topic of knife crime, the life-changing consequences of carrying a knife, and the importance of reporting those who carry a knife or weapon. Children are also taught essential first aid skills for treating a bleeding victim by healthcare professionals. Developed in Bristol, the workshop is also adopted in South Gloucestershire, North Somerset, and Wiltshire. The updated film will replace the existing one produced in 2021 by Ashton Park School students, Avon and Somerset Police, staff at Southmead Hospital and the Great Western Air Ambulance Charity.