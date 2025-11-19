Two arrested following incident in Filton

Two teenage boys has been arrested as part of an investigation into a serious assault in Filton yesterday (Tuesday 18 November).

Officers were called to Station Road just before 1pm following reports of an altercation outside the McDonald’s Restaurant.

One person, a 17-year-old boy, self-presented at hospital with a puncture wound to his stomach, along with other injuries. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening or life changing.

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, are in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of assault by causing grievous bodily harm.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Stephen Baines said: “We understand incidents of this nature are very distressing, but I would like to reassure everyone we are taking this matter incredibly seriously. “We have increased our patrols in the area to provide additional reassurance to the community and we ask anyone with any concerns to please speak to our officers. “Enquiries are still ongoing and I would like to thank members of the public and staff at McDonald’s for their patience and understanding while we conduct our enquiries. “A scene was in place yesterday while officers and forensic teams attended the scene and was stood down in the evening.”

Enquiries are ongoing and we continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward with any information or relevant footage.