Two arrested in connection with serious assault in Taunton
Two people have been arrested in connection with a serious assault in Taunton yesterday (Monday 24 November).
A boy, in his mid-teens, has been taken to hospital with injuries which are considered potentially life-changing following an incident in Priorswood Place at around 5.50pm.
A boy, in his mid-teens, and a man, 18, have both been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remain in custody at this time.
A cordon in place at the time of the incident has since been lifted, and CCTV, forensic, and house-to-house enquiries are being carried out.
Neighbourhood officers will be conducting high-visibility reassurance patrols in the area, and we are now urging any witnesses and those with information on the incident which could assist our investigation to contact us.
Neighbourhood Inspector Steve Jones said: “We were called by the ambulance service to a serious assault in Priorswood place at around 5.50pm. While the victim has suffered serious injuries, he remains in a stable condition and will be offered access to any support services he feels he needs.
“We want to assure residents that while this is a distressing incident, those involved are known to each other and we do not expect there to be any wider threat to the public.
“A thorough investigation is now being carried out, and we will be visiting schools as part of our intervention work offering advice and reassurance that these types of incidents fortunately remain rare in Somerset.
“We are now appealing to anybody with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage at the time of the incident, or during the moments immediately before or afterwards, to call us on 101 quoting reference number 5225330303.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225330303, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.