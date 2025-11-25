Two arrested in connection with serious assault in Taunton

Two people have been arrested in connection with a serious assault in Taunton yesterday (Monday 24 November).

A boy, in his mid-teens, has been taken to hospital with injuries which are considered potentially life-changing following an incident in Priorswood Place at around 5.50pm.

A boy, in his mid-teens, and a man, 18, have both been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remain in custody at this time.

A cordon in place at the time of the incident has since been lifted, and CCTV, forensic, and house-to-house enquiries are being carried out.

Neighbourhood officers will be conducting high-visibility reassurance patrols in the area, and we are now urging any witnesses and those with information on the incident which could assist our investigation to contact us.