Two men remain in custody after public nuisance arrest – Weston-super-Mare

Two men remain in police custody after a suspicious item was found in a rucksack in West Street, Weston-super-Mare.

Patrolling officers found the bag just before 3.30pm on Sunday 9 November.

As a precaution, they set up a cordon pending the arrival of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit to assess the object.

Initial enquiries led to the arrest of a 39-year-old man of no fixed abode and a man in his 50s from Weston-super-Mare. They are now being detained on suspicion of causing a public nuisance while investigations continue.

The EOD confirmed the item was harmless and the road reopened by 9.10pm.