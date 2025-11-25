Witness appeal after high-value burglary in Minehead

We are appealing for witnesses after a significant amount of money was stolen in a burglary in Minehead.

Two suspects are reported to have entered a property in Glenmore Road where cash and two bank cards were stolen from a bedroom between 6.40pm and 7pm on Friday 21 November.

The victim, who is in her seventies, discovered the suspects as they were making their way back down the stairs before they fled the scene.

The suspects are described as men, with the first estimated to be around 6ft tall, who was wearing dark clothing and a face covering with a yellow marking on it. The second is described as wearing dark clothing and a face mask, but no more information over their appearances has been established at this time.

Officers attended the scene and have carried out high-visibility reassurance patrols in the area, have conducted house-to-house and CCTV enquiries, and crime scene investigators have attended the property.

Neighbourhood Inspector Steve Jones said: “This is a high-value burglary, and the vulnerable victim has suffered significant loss and has understandably been shaken by the incident. “The victim was physically unharmed and is being supported by officers who have given her access to any specialist help she needs. At this stage, we believe this burglary was targeted. “We are now appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the suspects fleeing the scene or in the vicinity shortly after the time of the offence, and for any nearby residents to contact us if they have any CCTV or doorbell footage which could assist our enquiries.”

Call police on 101 quoting 5225327512, or complete our online appeals form.