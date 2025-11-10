Witness appeal after woman forced into car in Bristol

Detectives are urging a number of key witnesses to come forward as part of their investigation into incidents in the Bristol and Wells areas in which a woman was forced into a car.

The investigation into the incidents, which took place on Tuesday 30 September, is being progressed and has already seen a man arrested.

A number of potential witnesses have been identified as part of enquiries and they are now being encouraged to come forward as their information could be vital.

In the late afternoon the victim, in her 30s, was forced into a silver Peugeot 207 in the Clifton area of Bristol by a man. He was challenged by a nearby member of the public who shouted at him.

Later that evening, while the same car was stopped on the A39 in Coxley, near Wells, the victim and the man exited the car before the man attempted to force the victim into it again. However, he drove off without her when several cars pulled up behind.

A short while later, in Coxley, the car was driven at the victim before the man again forced the victim into the car before driving off. There were a number of vehicles passing at the time.

The car was then driven to the small car park on Rowdens Road. The victim shouted for help towards three members of the public before she was dragged away by the man.

The man then ran off while the victim was helped by those three men who gave her a lift away from the area and to safety. They were driving a black saloon and detectives are keen to speak to them as they believe they could be key witnesses.

DC Kirsty Richards said: “This was a truly shocking series of incidents and we’ve carried out a significant amount of work, including reviewing CCTV footage and carrying out house-to-house enquiries, since it was reported to make sure the victim is safe and that the man is identified and brought to justice. “We believe there’s no wider risk to the public; this incident involved two people who were known to each other. The victim is being supported by specialist officers. “Our investigation has identified a number of people who may have witnessed parts of this incident or the car involved and we want to speak to them. We are particularly keen to speak to the person who bravely attempted to intervene in Bristol, any drivers who saw anything in Coxley, and the three men who helped the victim in Wells. “We believe they could have information that could be vitally important to our investigation and I would urge them to get in contact with us as soon as they can.”

If you were one of these people or you have any information, no matter how small, that you think might be relevant, please call 101, using the reference number 5225274967, or complete our online appeals form.