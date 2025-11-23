Witnesses sought following fatal collision

We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A303 yesterday (Saturday 22 November).

Officers were called at 2.15pm to the A303 between Sparkford and Wincanton following reports of a single-vehicle collision.

Sadly one person, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time and we are offering them support via one of our specially-trained family liaison officers.

Three other people were taken to hospital, one of whom is believed to be in life-threatening condition.

One remains in hospital with non-life-threatening or life changing injuries and the third has since been discharged to recover at home.

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services responded.

If you were in the area around 2-2.15pm and witnessed the collision, or have any dashcam footage which could aid our enquiries, please call 101 and quote reference 5225328170.