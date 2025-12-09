Alert over indecent exposure incidents

We’re issuing an alert after a report of a man exposing himself to a teenage girl in Thornbury.

It happened on a footpath off St Davids Road at around 5pm on Monday 1 December. The girl, who is in her mid-teens, ran to a nearby house and police were called.

The man was described as being in his late teens and white, wearing black joggers and a navy top.

Officers were already investigating an incident of a man exposing himself to a primary-school-aged girl on the same footpath. This happened at about 3.45pm on Friday 10 October. The child was a little way ahead of her family member and the man ran off when the adult caught up.

The suspect was described as a man in his mid-twenties, white and with brown hair, wearing a red jacket and dark joggers.

Previously, we’d had an online report that a man saw someone exposing himself in an underpass on Gillingstool at about 5pm on Thursday 2 October. The suspect was described as aged between twenty and thirty, wearing dark joggers and a striped top.