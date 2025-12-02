Appeal after cars vandalised – Bristol
We’re appealing for witnesses after more than 20 cars and several buildings were vandalised in Bristol in one night last month.
At about 3am on Saturday 22 November, three males sprayed graffiti on the cars and buildings in Durdham Park and Ivywell Road.
The males have been described as:
- A male wearing all dark clothing and riding a red bicycle
- A male wearing a two-toned top with light grey arms and a dark coloured body, dark coloured tracksuit bottoms and a white bicycle
- A male wearing all dark clothing on a dark bicycle.
Officers have been reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to people in the area as they work to identify the people responsible.
If you have any information or CCTV or dashcam footage that could help the investigation, please call 101 using reference 5225327974.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.