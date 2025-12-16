Appeal after man assaulted in Bath car park

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man in connection with a racially-aggravated assault.

We are investigating an incident which took place after noon on Saturday 27 September in Kingsmead car park, in Bath.

The victim was assaulted by an unknown male and racially abused. He did not require hospital treatment for his injuries.

They believe the man pictured, described as white, of 5ft 11ins tall, of average build, wearing a baseball cap and puffed coat, has information in relation to the incident which could aid our enquiries.