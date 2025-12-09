Appeal after man injured in fail to stop collision

﻿We are appealing for witnesses after a man in his mid-nineties suffered serious injuries in a fail to stop collision in Keynsham.

The man, who has since been discharged to continue his recovery at home, was involved in a collision with a motorcycle while using a zebra crossing near the car park on Ashtons Way between 4.30-4.45pm on Monday 1 December.

The rider of the motorcycle is reported to have failed to stop after the collision, which resulted in the victim suffering what was initially considered to be a potentially a life-changing ankle injury. The rider is believed to have turned left at Rock Road roundabout.

We are now appealing for witnesses and anybody with information on the identity of the rider and offending vehicle to come forward, and we would particularly like to hear from anybody with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at the time of the collision.

The offender has been described as wearing dark clothing while riding a red or orange motorbike, but no further descriptions have been established at this time. We have conducted house-to-house and CCTV enquiries and have maintained contact with the victim while investigations continue.

Any witnesses or those with information on the incident or the identity of the rider, and those with CCTV and dashcam footage at around the time of the incident, are asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 5225337539 or complete our online appeals form.