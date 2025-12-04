Appeal after man pushed to ground

We’re appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage after a man was assaulted in Chard.

It happened at about 8.15am on Friday 14 November on Bath Street, near to Sainsbury’s.

The man, who is in his sixties, was approached and pushed in the back, falling to the ground and suffering cuts to his face which needed hospital treatment.

Patrolling officers were in the area and attended immediately, but the offender had left the area in a silver car. The suspect has been described as a man in his fifties, about 5ft 10ins tall, slim and white, with short grey hair.

We’ve been making enquiries including speaking with witnesses and reviewing CCTV, and are now keen to hear from anyone else who may have information or dashcam footage of the incident.