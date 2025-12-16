Appeal after woman racially abused

Officers have today released the image of a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation into an incident in Bristol city centre in which a woman was racially abused.

At 4.45pm on Wednesday 19 November, the victim was cycling on Pero’s Bridge when she was confronted by a man who tried to block her path before racially abusing her.

The man was described as white and as having a short dark beard. He was wearing a black cap with a white logo and a grey puffer jacket at the time.

PCSO Luke Brampton said: “We will not tolerate any behaviour of this kind and are working to identify the man pictured in connection with our investigation. “If you recognise him or you think you have other information that could be helpful, please contact us.”

If you can help, call 101 using the reference number 5225327298.