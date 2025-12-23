Appeal following assault in Taunton

Officers would like to talk to this woman in connection with an assault investigation.

At around 11pm on Tuesday 23 September, a woman was struck in the face outside Chaucer Court, in East Reach in Taunton.

The victim sustained injuries to the face, including a split lip and bruising. She is now recovering at home.

We believe the woman pictured may be able to aid us in our enquiries. She is described as white, approximately 5ft 5ins tall, of medium build, with long pink hair which was tied up in a bun. She is wearing a grey jumper, dark-coloured leggings and carrying a purple bag.

CCTV and local enquiries have been completed and we are now in a position to ask the public for help.