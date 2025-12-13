Appeal for witnesses following collision in Kingswood

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a collision in South Gloucestershire this morning (Saturday 13 December).

Just after midnight, officers were called to New Cheltenham Road, in Kingswood, following a collision between a grey Volkswagen Golf and several parked cars.

One person was taken to hospital with injuries which are thought to be life-threatening.

The road was closed in both directions while an investigation was carried out.

We are interested in hearing from anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision, or have any dashcam footage, which could aid our enquiries.