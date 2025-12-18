Be Home Safe scheme marks 25 years of protecting vulnerable victims

A home security scheme that began life as a single “Bobby Van” in south Bristol is marking 25 years of helping some of Avon and Somerset’s most vulnerable residents feel safe in their homes.

Introduced in 2000, the Be Home Safe scheme was set up to help reduce the fear of crime among elderly and vulnerable people by providing practical, timely and free help to victims of burglary and violence when they need it most.

Today, thanks to additional funding from the Police and Crime Commissioner and the Police Community Trust, the service has expanded to six vans operating across each the force area.

Trained carpenters visit people in their homes to offer tailored security advice and, where needed, fit locks, bolts, chains and door viewers free of charge to make properties more secure.

Over the past 25 years, the team have visited thousands of homes across the force area. Many of those supported had been burgled or attacked more than once before the visit, but very few have gone on to become repeat victims after their security was improved.

In recent years the scheme has also grown beyond traditional home security. Be Home Safe now regularly supports victims of domestic abuse and vulnerable witnesses, and has played a key role in the Avon and Somerset bleed kit partnership, helping to install more than 800 emergency bleed control kits in towns and cities across the force area. The kits are designed to provide life-saving first aid equipment in the crucial moments after a serious injury.

Rich Reed, a Be Home Safe carpenter who has been involved with the scheme since day one, said:

“I never imagined when we set off in that first van in south Bristol that we would still be going strong 25 years later. Every day is different, but the aim is always the same – to help people feel safe enough to live in their homes without fear. From a simple lock change to a full security upgrade, you can see the relief on people’s faces and that is what keeps us going.”

Chief Constable Sarah Crew praised the scheme as a simple but powerful example of practical, victim-focused support that reduces repeat victimisation and helps people regain confidence in their own homes.

She said: “Be Home Safe has evolved far beyond its original vision, adapting to meet the changing needs of our communities. From fitting locks to installing life-saving bleed kits, this scheme demonstrates how innovation and compassion can go hand in hand. As we look to the future, we remain committed to finding new ways to protect the most vulnerable and keep people safe in their homes.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody added: “Knowing your home is secure makes such a difference to people’s lives, and that’s what Be Home Safe has been delivering for 25 years. I’m proud to have supported its growth so more people can have that reassurance.”

The Be Home Safe scheme is available to people over the age of 65, victims of hate crime, burglary or fraud, victims of domestic, sexual or racial violence, and any vulnerable member of the community. Anyone who meets these criteria can speak to their local PCSO or police officer to see if they can arrange a visit through the Be Home Safe scheme. To learn more, visit Be Home Safe Scheme | Avon and Somerset Police.