CCTV appeal after attempted burglaries in Yate

We are issuing CCTV images of three people we would like to identify after reports of attempted break-ins in South Gloucestershire.

We are making enquiries after three unknown offenders were reported for attempting to gain entry to a property via a garage in Yate at around 1.45am on Saturday 8 November.

No entry was gained but we have also received a report that three unknown people attempted to enter a separate address on the same night.

Neighbourhood officers have carried out high-visibility reassurance patrols, CCTV and house-to-house enquiries in the area, but we are now issuing an image of three people we would like to identify as part of our enquiries.

The three people pictured have been described as white men, with the first wearing a black balaclava, a black coat with reflective stripes on the sleeves, red gloves, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

The second is described to be wearing a black balaclava, a black hooded jacket with a white logo in the middle of the back, black gloves, black tracksuit bottoms, and black trainers with white, reflective markings.

The third is also described to be wearing a black balaclava, a black jacket with a white motif on the front, black tracksuit bottoms, and black trainers with white reflective markings.

We are now appealing to members of the public to come forward with information on the identity of the three individuals pictured.

Neighbourhood inspector Barnaby Mabbett said: “Burglaries and attempted burglaries are invasive crimes and while no entry was gained to any property on this occasion, we understand the impact they can have on victims, and an investigation is being carried out. “Three people were also reported to have attended the same Milton Road property on October 17 and we are now urging residents to call 999 if they see any individuals in the area matching the descriptions above, or 101 with any additional information over their identities. “We would also appeal to residents to check their CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the time of the incident and to contact us if they have any concerns.”

Call police on 101 quoting reference number 5225312666 or complete our online appeals form.