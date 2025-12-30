CCTV appeal after man assaulted on bus

Officers investigating an incident in Frome earlier this month in which a man was assaulted have released CCTV footage of people they want to speak to.

At 5pm on Friday 12 December, a group of six people, all believed to be teenage boys, opened the emergency exit of a bus in Cork Street.

When challenged by the victim, the group assaulted him, causing injuries to the face, head and arms.

Officers are working to identify those responsible and are now releasing CCTV footage of a number of people they want to speak to. They are all believed to be white and were wearing dark-coloured clothing at the time of the incident.

If you recognise any of the people in this footage or you have any information that could help our investigation, please call 101 using the reference number 5225349422.