CCTV appeal after man suffered head injury in assault

We are issuing a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in relation to an assault near Radstock.

Several people became involved in an altercation on Knoll Lane, Faulkand, where a man was punched to the face which caused him to fall backwards and suffer a head injury at around 11.15pm on Saturday 22 November.

The victim, a man in his mid-forties, was left unconscious with a large head wound which needed treatment and he remains in hospital.

We are now appealing to anybody who may recognise the man, pictured, to contact us because we believe he may have information which could assist our enquiries.

The man in the picture is described as white, in his early 20s, of large build, around 6ft tall, who is wearing a green sleeveless jacket, over a green jumper with purple stripes on the sleeves, and blue jeans.

CCTV enquiries have been conducted in the area, witness statements have been taken, and we remain in contact with the victim who has been offered access to support services.

We are now at the stage of appealing to the public to help us identify the man in the picture. Any witnesses and those with information are asked to call us on 101 quoting 5225328502 or complete our online appeals form.