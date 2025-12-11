CCTV appeal after museum artefacts stolen

Detectives investigating a high-value burglary of museum artefacts are appealing for the public’s help to identify these people.

On Thursday 25 September between 1-2am, a group of four unknown males gained entry to a building in the Cumberland Road area of Bristol.

The building housed items from the Bristol Museum’s British Empire and Commonwealth collection.

More than 600 artefacts of various descriptions were taken by the offenders.

Detectives wish to speak to the four people pictured as they believe they will be able to aid them with their enquiries.

They are described as:

Male one: white, of medium to stocky build, wearing a white cap, black jacket, light-coloured trousers, and black trainers

Male two: white, of slim build, wearing a grey-hooded jacket, black trousers, and black trainers

Male three: white, wearing a green cap, black jacket, light-coloured shorts, and white trainers. He appears to walk with a slight limp in his right leg.

Male four: white, of large build, wearing a two-toned orange and navy/black puffed jacket, black trousers, and black and white trainers.