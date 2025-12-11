CCTV appeal after museum artefacts stolen
Detectives investigating a high-value burglary of museum artefacts are appealing for the public’s help to identify these people.
On Thursday 25 September between 1-2am, a group of four unknown males gained entry to a building in the Cumberland Road area of Bristol.
The building housed items from the Bristol Museum’s British Empire and Commonwealth collection.
More than 600 artefacts of various descriptions were taken by the offenders.
Detectives wish to speak to the four people pictured as they believe they will be able to aid them with their enquiries.
They are described as:
- Male one: white, of medium to stocky build, wearing a white cap, black jacket, light-coloured trousers, and black trainers
- Male two: white, of slim build, wearing a grey-hooded jacket, black trousers, and black trainers
- Male three: white, wearing a green cap, black jacket, light-coloured shorts, and white trainers. He appears to walk with a slight limp in his right leg.
- Male four: white, of large build, wearing a two-toned orange and navy/black puffed jacket, black trousers, and black and white trainers.
Officer in the case, DC Dan Burgan, said: “The theft of many items which carry a significant cultural value is a significant loss for the city. These items, many of which were donations, form part of a collection that provides insight into a multi-layered part of British history, and we are hoping that members of the public can help us to bring those responsible to justice.
“So far, our enquiries have included significant CCTV enquiries as well as forensic investigations and speaking liaising with the victims.
“If you recognise the men pictured or have seen any of the possible items being sold online, please call us on 101 and quote reference 5225269603.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225269603, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.