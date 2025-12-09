CCTV appeal after woman racially abused

Images of a man are being released as part of the investigation into the racial abuse of a woman on a bud in South Gloucestershire.

It happened at about 6.30am on Thursday 16 October when the bus was stopped in Cribbs Causeway having travelled from Bristol city centre.

A man racially abused the woman, who is aged in her 40s, before getting off the bus.

He has been described as a white man, about 6f tall, aged in his 50s and as having brown hair.

PC Max Sims said: “This was a shocking incident with the victim being subjected to disgusting racist abuse. We are making sure she is kept updated as our investigation progresses. “We have been reviewing CCTV footage to identify the man responsible and are now asking for the public’s help to identify the man in this image who we want to speak to.”

If you know who he is or you have any information that could help the investigation, please call and give the call handler the reference number 5225290479.