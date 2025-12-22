CCTV appeal amid investigation into suspected arson

We are appealing to the public to help us identify the man in this CCTV image as part of an investigation into a suspected arson.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service suspect a vehicle fire in Abbott Road, Severn Reach, was started deliberately at around 1.55am on Thursday 18 December.

The suspect is believed to have arrived and left the scene on a bicycle with a jerry can.

The man in the image who we would like to speak to is described as tall, of slim build, who is wearing a puffer-style jacket and a beanie hat.

We are appealing to anybody with information which could help us identify the man, pictured, or those with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage at the time of the incident, or immediately before and afterwards, to contact us.

PC Furness, officer in the case, said: “We understand this incident will cause concern in the community, but we want to reassure residents it is now under investigation. “We remain in contact with the victims, who have understandably been left distressed by this incident, and we will provide them with any support they feel they could benefit from. “We have conducted CCTV and house-to-house enquiries and have carried out reassurance patrols since the incident was reported to us. Officers are now conducting further enquiries to identify those responsible, and we urge anybody with information to contact us.”

A man, in his mid-fifties, has been arrested and bailed on suspicion of arson with intent and criminal damage while investigations continue.

Anybody with information on the incident or the man in the CCTV image is asked to call 101 quoting 5225354546 or complete our online appeals from.