CCTV appeal amid ongoing aggravated burglary investigation

We are appealing to the public for information on the identity of the four people pictured in connection with an ongoing investigation into an aggravated burglary in Bristol.

Gold and cash were stolen from a safe by four masked men who broke into a property in Park Road, Stapleton, at around 12am on Wednesday 20 August.

The offenders threatened the occupant and her son with a knife and carried out an untidy search of the property, before leaving the scene. Nobody was physically harmed during the incident.

We have carried out CCTV, house-to-house, and forensic enquiries, as well as taking various witness statements, but are now at the stage of issuing a public appeal to identify those pictured and the whereabouts of the stolen property.

The four men pictured have been described as:

Male 1 – White, bald and around 6ft tall, with a Bristolian accent who was wearing a face mask.

Male 2 – White, bald, who was wearing black trousers, a shirt, and a face mask.

Male 3 – Heavy, muscular build, wearing a white and grey hooded top. He was not wearing a mask but attempted to conceal his face and is seen with a box.

Male 4 – He had a Bristolian accent, was wearing a face mask and was seen holding a knife and a white bag.

No more details on their descriptions have been established at this time.

We remain in contact with the victims who have been offered access to specialist support and safeguarding services, and we are following several lines of enquiry while investigations continue.

DS Jeremy Cowburn said: “This incident has been deeply distressing for the victims, and it will no doubt come as a concern for members of the community, but we are dedicated to bringing those responsible to justice. “This incident is being thoroughly investigated, and we have now reached the stage where we are appealing to anybody with information on those responsible, or the whereabouts of the items stolen, to come forward. “We understand the impact burglaries can have on victims, not only in terms of sentimental and financial loss, but also the psychological harm they can cause. We would now like to speak to the four people pictured who we believe hold information which could assist our enquiries.”

Anybody with information on the incident, the four individuals pictured, or the whereabouts of the stolen property, are asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 5225234971 or complete our online appeals form.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded, and you will not go to court nor must speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.