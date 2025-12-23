CCTV appeal following assault in Bristol

Officers investigating an assault in Bristol are appealing for the public’s help.

They are keen to speak with the individual pictured as they believe he may be able to aid their enquiries.

He is described as being tall, with a beard and short, dark hair. He is shown wearing a green coat with a badge on the left side.

At around 12.30 am on Tuesday 9 December, there was an altercation between a group of four males and one female on Church Road, in Redfield.

During this altercation, one man hit another and the female with a bottle.

The male victims sustained a cut to his head and attended hospital for treatment. The female victim did not require hospital treatment.

Four people were arrested following the incident on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.