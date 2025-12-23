CCTV appeal following burglary in Wincanton

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this individual in connection with a burglary investigation.

We believe the individual pictured may have information which could aid our investigation. He is described as white, of slim build, between 5ft 10ins to 6ft tall, with short hair. He is shown wearing a waterproof coat, trousers, and slide-on shoes.

The appeal is part of an ongoing investigation into a burglary from a property off the A303 in Wincanton.

At around 12.20am on Tuesday 2 September, three unknown individuals broke into three different properties and stole a piece of hand-held machinery.