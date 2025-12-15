CCTV appeal to trace blue car after fail-to-stop collision near Bristol Airport

We are releasing CCTV footage of a blue car we wish to trace following a fail-to-stop collision on the A38 in North Somerset.

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a collision with a car at about 6.10pm in Bridgwater Road, near Felton, on Sunday 14 December. She remains in hospital at this time.

The driver left the scene prior to police attendance.

We are renewing our appeal for information after obtaining CCTV footage showing a blue car, indicating right, being driven southbound towards Bristol Airport before the collision. It can then be seen turning right into Downside Road a short time later.

Sergeant Philip Kearley, of the Roads Policing unit, said: “We’d like to thank the witnesses who have come forward so far and understand the blue car may have been parked near the Breedon Freemans Quarry entrance a short time before the collision.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who can help us identify the vehicle and driver. For example, anyone who was driving in the area and may have helpful dashcam footage, or if the car has been brought to them for repairs over the past 24 hours.

“If you can help our enquiries, please contact us online or on 101 quoting reference number 5225351012.”