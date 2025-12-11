Closure order secured against shop linked to crime and disorder

A three-month closure order has been secured against a shop in Taunton which has been selling non-compliant vapes, illegal tobacco and counterfeit goods.

Avon and Somerset Police and its licensing and anti-social behaviour teams worked alongside Trading Standards to secure the court order by demonstrating its links to criminality and associated anti-social behaviour in the area.

Taunton Magistrates’ Court was satisfied Taunton Market, in Station Road, has been linked to criminality, nuisance and disorder and granted the order on Monday (8 December).

PC Lydia Shipton, from the Taunton neighbourhood policing team, said: “The issues caused in the community as a direct result of the sale of these items cannot be understated. “We are particularly aware of the concerns from parents and other members of the public in relation to the sale of products from these premises. “The illegal sale of items has been ongoing for a significant period of time, and we’ve worked closely with our partners, including Trading Standards, to make sure we had a strong case to put before the court. “We hope the closure of this premises reassures the community that we take action against those that harm our communities.”

Evidence to secure the closure order under Section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act was gathered by Avon and Somerset Police and its partners.

The closure order is now in place for three months, which could be extended for a further three months, and anybody who attempts to enter the property will be committing a criminal offence.