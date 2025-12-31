Dashcam appeal after serious multi-vehicle M4 collision

We are appealing to witnesses and those with dashcam footage which could assist an ongoing investigation into a multi-vehicle collision on the M4 to come forward.

Three cars and a van were involved in a collision between junction 19 (Bristol) and 18 (Bath) at around 9.35am on Sunday 30 November.

A woman, aged in sixties, suffered serious injuries after a white Renault Master van was reported to have collided with slow moving traffic on the eastbound carriageway.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment for a broken arm, a fractured rib, nerve damage and a head injury. She has since been discharged to continue her recovery at home.

The incident is under investigation, and we have since carried out CCTV and dashcam enquiries, and several witness statements have been taken.

We are now at the stage of appealing to any witnesses and those with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward by calling 101 with incident number 5225336131 or complete our online appeals form.