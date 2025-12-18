Drink driver to be sentenced after veering into path of oncoming vehicle

A man will be sentenced next month after he veered into the path of an oncoming vehicle in Bristol while under the influence of alcohol.

Kraig Hough, 40, of Woodville Mount, Leeds, admitted to driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit when he was arrested in Bower Ashton at around 8.45pm on Friday 28 November.

Two officers in a patrol car were behind a Mazda 6 when they saw it veer over the central white line on Clanage Road before going the wrong way around a keep left sign, narrowly avoiding a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

Officers followed the vehicle before bringing it to a stop. Hough was the driver of the vehicle, and he tested positive for breath tests at the roadside and in custody and was subsequently arrested.

He was charged the following day (29 November) and will be sentenced at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Friday 9 January.

How to keep your friends safe on a night out

If you have friends who are going out drinking, why not offer them a place to stay?

If you go out with the same group regularly, take turns to be the dedicated driver.

If you don’t have a dedicated driver, plan your journey home in advance by booking a taxi or public transport, and stay updated with changes to routes and times.

Make sure your mobile phone is fully charged before you go out in case you need to contact somebody in an emergency.

Replace an alcoholic drink with an alcohol free one – there is more choice than ever.

Remember, you could still be over the drink and drug drive limit the next morning.

Do not be tempted to get in a car with a drink driver.

Feel empowered to tell somebody it is not OK to drink drive if they plan on doing so.

How to report a suspected drink driver