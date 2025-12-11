Drug-driver reported for swerving across A39 banned from driving

A drug-driver who was reported for swerving across the A39 near Wells has been disqualified from driving for five years.

Jack Brownless, 39, also struck a wall before continuing his journey and came to a stop at the Green Ore Crossroads, where police found him at around 5.45pm on Monday 22 August.

Body worn footage from officers shows an impaired Brownless struggling to understand basic questions before giving a positive roadside drugs test and was therefore taken into custody.

Brownless, of Hazelbury Brian, Dorset, pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle above the specified drug limit and two counts of possession of a controlled Class B drug (ketamine and cannabis) and was sentenced at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (December 9).

He has been disqualified from holding and obtaining a driving licence for 60 months, handed a 26-week prison sentence suspended for two years, must complete 100 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months, and is also subject to a rehabilitation activity requirement.

PC Sam Colebrook, officer in the case, said: “We received several calls from concerned members of the public after Brownless was seen driving in an erratic manner on the A39, and when we spoke to him it was clear he was heavily under the influence of drink or drugs, was slurring, and seemed confused. “He tested positive for cannabis at the roadside and within the vehicle, several small bags of ketamine and cannabis were found, and it’s quite clear we are fortunate this incident did not end in serious injury, or worse. “We want to remind people there is no safe way to drink and drug and drive, there is no excuse to take the risk, and we continue to urge the public to help us take dangerous drivers off the road before it’s too late, as this case demonstrates.”

Brownless was arrested thanks to reports from concerned members of the public who saw a silver Mercedes B-Class swerving across the busy A39 Bristol Hill, near Wells.

Brownless struck a wall, and another driver tried to assist him, but he got back in the car and travelled towards Bristol before he stopped at the Green Ore Crossroads.

After Brownless’ arrest, officers found several small snap bags of white powder on the driver’s seat and in cup holders. The driver’s door pocket contained a small set of scales with powder on them, and a tobacco pouch full of cannabis was found in the centre console.

How to report a suspected drink driver

If you believe someone is currently driving under the influence of drink or drugs, call 999.

To anonymously report a suspected drink or drugs driver, fill in our online form or visit a police station in person. Alternatively, simply use your camera phone to scan the QR code (above), which will take you to a dedicated section of our website

For more information, visiting the report drink driving section of our website here.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded, and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.