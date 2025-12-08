Four charged after teenager raped in Bristol
Detectives have charged four people as part of an investigation into the rape and exploitation of a teenage girl after an incident in Bristol
On Sunday 30 November it was reported to police officers that the victim had been raped the previous night inside a residential property in the St Werburghs area of the city.
Two 16-year-old boys were arrested at the scene on suspicion of rape. One has since been released on conditional police bail and enquiries are ongoing. The other was rearrested on Thursday (4 December).
Three men were arrested last week as part of an investigation by our dedicated rape and serious sexual offences team Operation Bluestone.
The Crown Prosecution Service has now authorised charges against the following four people:
- A 20-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons. He was charged with two counts of rape and arranging or facilitating the travel of a female with a view to exploitation.
- Salman Habibkheil, 18, of Lockleaze. He is of Afghan nationality and his self-defined ethnicity is “Any other Black background”. He has been charged with rape and arranging or facilitating the travel of a female with a view to exploitation.
- Awal Amadzai, 18, of Redcliffe, he is of Afghan nationality and his self-defined ethnicity is “Any other Asian background”. He has been charged with rape and sexual assault.
- A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, who has been charged with rape.
All four appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 6 December. They were remanded to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 7 January.
Bristol Acting Superintendent Keith Smith said: “There has been a thorough investigation completed over the past week following the disclosure of these offences.
“They are incredibly serious and we have worked quickly to establish the circumstances, and ensure safeguarding measures are in place for the victim.
“We are making sure she is receiving all the support she needs and we will continue to keep her and her family updated as the court process progresses.
“We’re continuing to work hard to tackle exploitation across Avon and Somerset and wherever these offences are identified, we will take swift and strong action through our specialist investigation teams.”
To report child sexual exploitation:
- Call 999 if there’s an immediate risk, or 101 if you think a crime has been committed
- Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it through their website
- Call the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000
Advice or support is available from the following:
- NSPCC’s Childline – by calling 0800 1111 or visiting www.childline.org.uk. Parents and carers can call 0808 800 5000.
- BACE – Barnardo’s Against Child Exploitation – on 0117 934 9726 or at Barnardo’s | Children’s charity | Barnardo’s for support for young people up to the age of 15
- The Bridge – a sexual assault referral centre – on 0117 342 6999 or at www.thebridgecanhelp.org.uk
- CEOP (Child Protection and Online Protection Command) - www.ceop.police.uk/safety-centre – a law enforcement agency that offers support and takes reports of sexual abuse and grooming online