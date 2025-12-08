Four charged after teenager raped in Bristol

Detectives have charged four people as part of an investigation into the rape and exploitation of a teenage girl after an incident in Bristol

On Sunday 30 November it was reported to police officers that the victim had been raped the previous night inside a residential property in the St Werburghs area of the city.

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested at the scene on suspicion of rape. One has since been released on conditional police bail and enquiries are ongoing. The other was rearrested on Thursday (4 December).

Three men were arrested last week as part of an investigation by our dedicated rape and serious sexual offences team Operation Bluestone.

The Crown Prosecution Service has now authorised charges against the following four people:

A 20-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons. He was charged with two counts of rape and arranging or facilitating the travel of a female with a view to exploitation.

Salman Habibkheil, 18, of Lockleaze. He is of Afghan nationality and his self-defined ethnicity is “Any other Black background”. He has been charged with rape and arranging or facilitating the travel of a female with a view to exploitation.

Awal Amadzai, 18, of Redcliffe, he is of Afghan nationality and his self-defined ethnicity is “Any other Asian background”. He has been charged with rape and sexual assault.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, who has been charged with rape.

All four appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 6 December. They were remanded to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 7 January.