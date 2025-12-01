Help us tackle drink and drug driving and report suspects this Christmas

We’re urging people to do their bit to tackle drink and drug driving this Christmas as statistics show 2025 has been another tragic year on our roads.

Avon and Somerset’s roads policing team will be carrying out proactive roadside checks and talking to motorists about the dangers of drink and drug driving, which has been the core factor in 25 per cent of all fatal collisions so far this year.

We are launching our annual month-long Christmas roads policing operation today (Monday 1 December) and we’re urging people who live in Avon and Somerset’s villages, towns, and cities to report those they suspect are getting behind the wheel while intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.

Officers use community intelligence, ANPR cameras, CCTV, and other technology 365 days a year, to target those who bring misery by causing death or serious injury collisions by taking unnecessary risks.

We are making it easier than ever before for the public to report drink drivers; simply use your camera phone to scan the QR code, which will take you to a dedicated section of our website.

Inspector Matt Boiles said: “There is no safe way to drink and drive – not at Christmas, not any day of the year. Even small amounts of alcohol or drugs can seriously impair your judgement, reaction times, and coordination, putting lives at risk. “If you’re heading out to celebrate, please plan ahead and book a taxi, use public transport or designate a sober driver. Don’t be tempted to take chances, we will be out there conducting checks and responding to intelligence. “A drink or drug driving conviction can cost you your licence, your job and impact the lives of others. If you suspect someone is driving under the influence, please do your part and report it. Together, we can stop dangerous drivers before they cause harm.”

And it’s more important than ever people do their bit with 427 fatal and serious collisions already being reported this year, with drink or drugs being listed as a factor in 50 of those (12 per cent).

We have attended the scene of 32 fatal collisions already this year, and drink and drugs have been a factor in eight of those incidents – a staggering 25 per cent.

On January 15 this year, a 28-year-old man was arrested after he ‘decided to put his foot down’ while he was driving a Jaguar XF on the M5 southbound between Bristol and Weston-super-Mare, while under the influence.

He skidded, crashed and fled the vehicle with a bottle of spirits which was in the car at the time, and he was tracked by Police Dog Leo and his handler, and subsequently arrested.

While the defendant allowed officers to view a photograph of his identification on his phone, they also saw videos and pictures on his phone of the collision, a selfie of his face taken after the collision, and a video of him driving southbound on the M5 at 110mph.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink, and using a mobile phone while driving a motor vehicle. He was disqualified from driving for three years and was given a suspended prison sentence.

Clare Moody, police and crime commissioner for Avon and Somerset, said: “People should not be drink or drug driving in the first place, yet unfortunately some still make that choice and in doing so put themselves and others at real risk. “Any life lost to such reckless behaviour is one too many. If you know someone is driving under the influence, please report it – your action could save a life.” Karen MacDonald, regional manager for Crimestoppers South West, said: “Those under the influence of drink or drugs are far more likely to cause a crash, sometimes with fatal consequences. Many of those drivers regret their behaviour, but by then it’s too late.



“You can help ‘put the brakes’ on regular drink and drug drivers by telling our charity what you know. Being able to give information anonymously with no comeback is so worthwhile as it helps tackle these kinds of dangerous and criminal behaviours. “Our charity is here for you 24/7, both online and on the phone by calling 0800 555 111. If you know of someone involved in drug or drink driving – maybe it’s a friend, neighbour, colleague or family member – it’s better to be safe than sorry. “It can save lives and will help make our roads safer for everyone.”

The Fatal Five: Leading factors in fatal and serious injury collisions

Avon and Somerset’s Road Safety and Road Policing teams are committed to targeting road users who pose the greatest risk to others on the roads.

We have an emphasis on the offences collectively known as the ‘Fatal Five’:

Excess speed Failure to wear a seatbelt Driver distraction, such as using a mobile phone at the wheel Drink and drug driving Careless driving

Road users who commit one of those offences are significantly more likely to be involved in a fatal collision than those who do not.

Through education and enforcement, we are working to raise awareness of the Fatal Five and encourage behaviour change in a bid to prevent serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads.

How to keep your friends safe on a night out

If you have friends who are going out drinking, why not offer them a place to stay?

If you go out with the same group regularly, take turns to be the dedicated driver.

If you don’t have a dedicated driver, plan your journey home in advance by booking a taxi or public transport, and stay updated with changes to routes and times.

Make sure your mobile phone is fully charged before you go out in case you need to contact somebody in an emergency.

Replace an alcoholic drink with an alcohol free one – there is more choice than ever.

Remember, you could still be over the drink and drug drive limit the next morning.

Do not be tempted to get in a car with a drink driver.

Feel empowered to tell somebody it is not OK to drink drive if they plan on doing so.

How to report a suspected drink driver

If you believe someone is currently driving under the influence of drink or drugs, call 999.

To anonymously report a suspected drink or drugs driver, fill in our online form or visit a police station in person. Alternatively, simply use your camera phone to scan the QR code (above), which will take you to a dedicated section of our website

For more information, visiting the report drink driving section of our website here.

Sentencing guidelines

Being in charge of a vehicle while above the legal limit could result in a sentence of up to:

Three months’ imprisonment

Up to £2,500 fine

A possible driving ban

Driving or attempting to drive while above the legal limit or unfit through drink could result in a sentence of up to:

Six months’ imprisonment

An unlimited fine

A ban from driving for at least one year (three years if convicted twice in 10 years)

Refusing to provide a specimen of breath, blood or urine for analysis could result in a sentence of up to:

Six months’ imprisonment

An unlimited fine

A ban from driving for at least 1 year (3 years if convicted twice in 10 years)

Causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink could result in a sentence of up to: