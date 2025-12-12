Hundreds more families sign up to dementia safeguarding scheme as winter heightens risk  

Hundreds of families have signed up to Avon and Somerset Police’s Dementia Safeguarding Scheme in the past year, as new research highlights the increased risk to people with dementia who go missing during colder months.

Since December 2024, more than 700 people have registered for the scheme, taking the total number of people safeguarded to almost 2,500 and leading to the allocation of over 4,000 free assistance devices, including Life360 Bluetooth Tracking Tiles and NFC assistance wristbands and tags.

Launched in 2015, the Dementia Safeguarding Scheme – which incorporates the nationally recognised Herbert Protocol – enables someone living with dementia, or their next of kin, to share key information in advance so police can act quickly if they are reported missing.

While missing incidents were recorded across all seasons, previous studies have shown that when someone with dementia goes missing in colder weather, the conditions can increase the risk of serious harm.

Academic Research and assessment

A scientific paper co-authored by Professor Michael Hornberger, Professor Sol Morrissey and Inspector Stuart King KPM has been approved for publication in Innovation in Aging, the Gerontological Society of America journal published by Oxford University Press. The research found that the Dementia Safeguarding Scheme is highly effective in safeguarding people living with dementia from going missing, and reduces pressure on police resources.

Life-saving impact for families

Earlier this year, the scheme featured on BBC Morning Live after it helped safely locate 91-year-old Michael, who lives with dementia in South Bristol.

When carers realised Michael was missing and couldn’t quickly find him, his family used the Life360 app linked to his Bluetooth Tile – provided through the scheme – to check his location. The app showed he was inside a nearby pub, allowing staff and health professionals to step in and get him home safely without the need for a full-scale police search.

Read More: Success of Police Dementia Safeguarding Scheme featured on BBC Morning Live | Avon and Somerset Police

Michael’s daughter Amanda said at the time:

“The Tile made all the difference in getting him home safely and quickly – we were so lucky he had it on him.”

The scheme has also been highlighted on BBC Crimewatch Live as an example of how technology and partnerships can support people living with dementia and those who care for them.

Inspector Stuart King KPM, who leads the scheme alongside his primary role within Avon and Somerset Police, said:

“Getting lost or disorientated in the community can have serious consequences for someone living with dementia, especially in the colder, darker months.

By registering with the scheme, families can give us vital information we can use straight away if that person is reported missing. The devices and the Herbert Protocol form help us search the right places sooner, reduce delay and, crucially, reduce the risk of harm.

We know the scheme also brings real peace of mind to families who are doing their best to support loved ones living with dementia.”

How the scheme works

The Dementia Safeguarding Scheme is open to people who live in the Avon and Somerset police area and are living with dementia.

Families, carers or care providers complete an online Herbert Protocol form which records key information about the person, including:

medication required

key contact numbers

previous addresses and places that are meaningful to them

where they have been found before, if they have gone missing previously

a recent photograph

This information is held securely on police systems and can be accessed quickly if there is a concern about the person’s welfare or they are reported missing. It also means families do not have to remember vital details at a time of stress and worry.

As part of the scheme, eligible individuals can also request free assistance devices, funded by charitable and partner organisations. These include:

Life360 Bluetooth Tracking Tiles – small devices that can be attached to keys, bags or clothing and linked to the Life360 app, helping families see the last known location of the Tile if a loved one goes missing.

NFC wristbands and hangtags – wearable devices that can be scanned by a smartphone to quickly access key information about the wearer and their next of kin.

Working with partners

The scheme is promoted and supported through local partnerships. Avon Fire & Rescue Service, for example, helps identify people who may benefit from joining the scheme when they carry out home fire safety visits, so that safeguarding and safety in the home can be considered together.

Over the past decade the Dementia Safeguarding Scheme has been recognised locally, nationally and internationally including receiving Innovation Awards from local and National Charities. In 2023 the scheme also won the prestigious, internationally recognized RFID Journal Live Award for Best RFID/IoT (Other Industry), honouring its innovative use of GPS and NFC technology to protect vulnerable individuals.

The success of the scheme in safeguarding some of our most vulnerable members of our community has inspired similar approaches by police forces, charities and local authorities across the UK.

Inspector King added:

“As the scheme enters its 11th year, we remain committed to evolving and embracing new technology, while continuing to see strong demand from families, health partners, and police forces nationwide.

“Every registration represents a person whose risk is now better understood and better managed.”

Find out more and register

To find out more about the Dementia Safeguarding Scheme (Herbert Protocol), including how to register and request devices, visit Dementia Safeguarding Scheme (Herbert Protocol) | Avon and Somerset Police

If you are worried about someone who has gone missing, always call 999 in an emergency.

Feedback from existing users

If you or someone you care for already has a Life360 Tile or NFC device, provided through the scheme, Avon and Somerset Police would welcome your feedback to help improve and evaluate the service.

You can complete a short online survey here: Avon and Somerset Police Dementia Safeguarding Scheme- Tile Bluetooth & NFC Device Survey – Fill in form