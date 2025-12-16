Investigation launched after girl’s death in Weston-super-Mare

A murder investigation is being carried out following the death of a nine-year-old girl at an address in Weston-super-Mare.

We were called by paramedics to a residential address in Lime Close, in the Mead Vale area, at 6.09pm yesterday (Monday 15 December). The first officer arrived at the scene at 6.12pm.

Sadly, the young girl was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A teenage boy was arrested in Worle at 6.19pm. He remains in custody, arrested on suspicion of murder.

Superintendent Jen Appleford said: “We know the whole of Weston-super-Mare will be distraught and shocked to learn of this utterly dreadful news.

“The girl’s family were informed last night of what had happened. It is impossible for us to adequately put into words the pain and anguish they are feeling right now.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to them, and we’ll ensure they receive support from a specially-trained officer.

“A criminal investigation is already well underway to establish the facts of this case. The formal identification process has not yet been completed, and a post-mortem examination will also be conducted.

“Out of respect for the family we’d please ask people not to speculate on the circumstances, or the identities of those involved, because that will only add to their enormous distress.”

A police cordon remains in place in Lime Close while our investigation continues. Preliminary house-to-house enquiries have already begun.

Supt Appleford added: “We have no doubt the community will come together as one in response to this tragedy.

“Enquiries are being carried out at the property as part of our investigation and we’d ask for people’s patience and understanding while that work is undertaken.

“We will ensure our officers are available to provide reassurance and support to all. There will be an increased police presence in the area in the coming days, and we urge anyone with concerns to please speak to us, however we’d like to reassure people we are not aware of there being any increased risk to public safety.

“We will continue to provide updates to the public as our investigation progresses.”

Anyone with information that may assist our enquiries is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5225352036.