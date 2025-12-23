Life sentence for man who killed his father – Bath

A man has received a life sentence for the murder of his father in Bath earlier this year.

Christopher Monro, 30, was told he would serve a minimum of 12 years in prison for killing Peter Monro.

Emergency services were called to the 73-year-old’s home in Kelston View at about noon on Tuesday 11 February, where sadly Mr Monro’s death was confirmed.

Detectives traced Christopher Monro’s movements, and he was subsequently arrested at his home address in Osney Lane, Oxford, by Thames Valley Police the following day.

He was subsequently charged with murder, and he pleaded guilty at a hearing in August.

Peter’s daughter, Lara, said in a statement read out in court today that she is still trying to come to terms with what happened.

She said: “I find it almost impossible to grieve my dear Papa. In fact, I don’t think I have been able to yet, because I don’t think my brain has allowed me to full comprehend what has happened.

“In darker moments, I am haunted by my father’s cries. But then there are also times where I am comforted by his laughter. I try my hardest to focus on these moments as a way of staying connected to him.”

Lara said her brother – who is also known as Kit – had a ‘relentless battle with severely complex mental health issues’. She said while she does not excuse her brother’s actions, she believes he deserved greater support from mental health services.

She added: “I often find myself preoccupied and pained by my by brother’s suffering; what he must have been going through to commit such an act and what he must be navigating in the aftermath…

“Ultimately, I expect for Kit’s sentencing to be reflective of his actions. But I also hope he will be safe and in a protected environment, and that he is given the necessary care and support to move forward and heal; that in time it will be possible for him to experience less suffering, and more light…

“I loved our Papa with all my heart, and you (Kit) took him away from me. Yet while I will never be able to understand why or how you were able to do what you have done, you will always be my brother, and I will always love and care for you.”

Lara also thanked loved ones for their support throughout, and the professionalism and empathy of specialist family liaison police officers.