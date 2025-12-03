Man, 21, jailed for more than two years for drug offences

A man has been jailed for more than two years for drugs offences.

Alfie Bailey, aged 21 of Archer Walk in Stockwood, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and for being in possession of criminal property.

He has been jailed for two years and four months.

Bristol Crown Court heard on Tuesday 18 November how officers attended Bailey’s address in Archer Walk on Friday 17 October to conduct a warrant under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

Officers saw Bailey leaving the address through the back garden, carrying a carrier bag, and climb into a car.

The car was stopped by police vehicles, and searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Bailey, still holding the carrier bag, exited the car, and was searched, with officers finding 54 grams of cocaine and relevant paraphernalia within it.

Bailey was arrested shortly after and two mobile phones were found on his person and a third one in the car.

Back at the property, officers found a large quantity of cash and another four mobile phones, as well as weapons and unusable ammunition.

In total, more than £4,400-worth of cocaine was seized and more than £10,000 of criminal property.

An electric motorcycle and charger, worth £11,180.00, was also seized as part of the investigation