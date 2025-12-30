 Leave site Skip to content
You are here: Home » News » Man due in court after moped failed to stop for an officer in Bridgwater

Man due in court after moped failed to stop for an officer in Bridgwater

Posted on 30 December 2025, at 10:14 in In Court

Court building icon in white on a black background with the word

A 19-year-old man is due to appear in court after being charged with a number of driving offences.

The charges relate to an incident on the A38 at Dunball near Bridgwater at just before 4.30pm on Friday 26 December, in which a moped failed to stop for an officer.

Oakley Coffey-Noon, of Burnham-on-Sea, has been charged with taking a motor vehicle without consent (a moped), driving without due care and attention, failing to stop for the police, driving without a valid licence, driving without insurance and possession of a class B drug.

He’s been released on bail to appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Friday 23 January.