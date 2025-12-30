Man due in court after moped failed to stop for an officer in Bridgwater

A 19-year-old man is due to appear in court after being charged with a number of driving offences.

The charges relate to an incident on the A38 at Dunball near Bridgwater at just before 4.30pm on Friday 26 December, in which a moped failed to stop for an officer.

Oakley Coffey-Noon, of Burnham-on-Sea, has been charged with taking a motor vehicle without consent (a moped), driving without due care and attention, failing to stop for the police, driving without a valid licence, driving without insurance and possession of a class B drug.

He’s been released on bail to appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Friday 23 January.