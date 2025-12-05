Man jailed for shoplifting days after he was sentenced for similar offences

A man has been jailed for shoplifting just days after being given a suspended prison sentence for committing similar offences in Bristol.

Brandon Weyman, 32, from Clouds Hill Road in St George, reappeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 25 November and was sent straight to prison for a year.

He was sentenced to a 12-month jail term, suspended for 18 months, for 27 charges of shop theft at the same court on Thursday 20 November and is now in jail for reoffending.

Weyman was convicted of thefts from various shops across Bristol which took place between 20 October and 18 November.

He has since pleaded guilty to five more shop thefts and a breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) and has been sentenced to an additional four months in prison, which will run concurrently alongside the suspended prison sentence which has been implemented.

Neighbourhood inspector Richard Jones said: “Because Weyman has a flagrant disregard for people and their property, he has reoffended during the operational period of his suspended sentence and has therefore gone straight to prison.

“This demonstrates our determination to relentlessly pursue prolific offenders to get them before a court so justice can be served.

“Having him back in court within a week of his previous sentence is testament to the neighbourhood team, which will continue to help protect the retailers and staff who have repeatedly suffered at the hands of Weyman.”