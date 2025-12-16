More than 100 arrests in first two weeks of drink and drug drive campaign

We have arrested more than 100 people in the first two weeks of our drink and drug driving campaign which launched on December 1.

This is why we are reminding people there is no excuse to get behind the wheel of a vehicle while intoxicated, and we’re urging residents to help us take dangerous drivers off the road before it’s too late.

A total of 117 people have been arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving, which is an increase on the 111 arrests which were made in the same period last year.

Michael Atkinson, 38, of Taunton, made the deliberate decision to drive under the influence of drink or drugs which resulted in “devastating consequences” by causing the death of a dearly loved grandmother on March 10 this year.

Inspector Matt Boiles, of the roads policing team, said: “This case is a stark reminder that driving while intoxicated is never a victimless act. One decision can destroy lives in seconds — including your own. “This was not a momentary lapse in judgement or an unavoidable mistake. The offender made a deliberate decision to get behind the wheel of a van while intoxicated, fully aware of the risks. That choice has had devastating consequences, not only for the victims and their families, but for the offender himself.”

Atkinson was driving a Mercedes Sprinter at 43mph in a 30mph zone when he collided with Sally Blew, 77, while she was crossing Lisieux Way shortly before 10am on Monday March 10.

Atkinson, who was already disqualified from driving at the time of the incident, provided positive alcohol and drugs tests at the scene and in custody before he was sentenced to nine years in prison and a driving disqualification of 11 years and 11 months at Taunton Crown Court on Friday 11 July.

Inspector Boiles added: “A nine-year custodial sentence reflects the seriousness of that deliberate decision. It marks the loss of liberty during some of the most significant years of an adult’s life, the breakdown of family relationships, the loss of employment and skills, and the permanent damage to future prospects. “Even after release, the consequences will follow him — restricted career opportunities, ongoing licence disqualification, and the lasting stigma of serious criminal conviction.”

CCTV enquiries carried out during the police investigation showed Atkinson’s erratic driving in the time leading up to the collision.

Atkinson pleaded guilty to the following offences:

Causing death by driving while disqualified

Causing death by careless driving

Charges relating to driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol, cannabis and cocaine.

Avon and Somerset’s roads policing team will be carrying out proactive roadside checks and talking to motorists about the dangers of drink and drug driving, which has been the core factor in 25 per cent of all fatal collisions so far this year.

We are urging people who live in Avon and Somerset’s villages, towns, and cities to report those they suspect are getting behind the wheel while intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.

We want to remind people there is no safe way to drink and drive, there is no excuse to take the risk, and we continue to urge the public to help us take dangerous drivers off the road before it’s too late.

Officers use community intelligence, ANPR cameras, CCTV, and other technology 365 days a year, to target those who bring misery by causing death or serious injury collisions by taking unnecessary risks.

How to report a suspected drink driver

If you believe someone is currently driving under the influence of drink or drugs, call 999.

To anonymously report a suspected drink or drugs driver, fill in our online form or visit a police station in person. Alternatively, simply use your camera phone to scan the QR code (above), which will take you to a dedicated section of our website

For more information, visiting the report drink driving section of our website here.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded, and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.