More than 100 arrests made during South West drugs operation 

More than 100 people have been arrested across the South West after police forces came together to target illegal drugs and child criminal exploitation.

In total, across the South West:

112 people were arrested

More than £67,000 cash was seized

52kg of cannabis was confiscated, including 868 cannabis plants

Three guns were recovered, plus five imitation firearms

48 people were safeguarded, including five children.

Operation Scorpion is a collaboration between the South West’s five police forces (Avon and Somerset, Dorset, Devon and Cornwall, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire) and their respective offices of Police and Crime Commissioners, the British Transport Police and South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). Together, agencies deliver a co-ordinated and robust response to drug crime, making the region a hostile environment for organised crime groups.

During the week-long operation (24–30 November) police officers and staff worked collectively to apprehend suspected dealers, seize drugs and weapons, and safeguard vulnerable people.

A range of enforcement activity took place, including arrests and search warrants, vehicle stops and the use of drones to track suspected dealers.

In addition, vulnerable people were safeguarded, with several people identified from the phones seized from suspected dealers.

Cracking down on drug crime in Avon and Somerset

In Avon and Somerset, a Section 8 warrant was carried out at a property in Speedwell, Bristol, where a large quantity of suspected class A and B drugs and a large quantity of cash were seized. Three people were charged with more than 20 offences related to drug supply and the possession of criminal property.

Leon Sampson, aged 18, of no fixed address, and Brooklyn Sampson, aged 22, of Speedwell, were remanded in custody after appearing at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 28 November. A 17-year-old girl was released on conditional bail. They will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on 2 January.

Other highlights include:

Two men were arrested in Bridgwater on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. Suspected heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis were seized and a county line was disrupted. The suspects were released on conditional bail pending an investigation.

Three people were arrested in Weston-super-Mare on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug (crack cocaine). They were released on conditional bail pending an investigation.

A taxi driver was arrested in Locking, North Somerset on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug, as well as for other drug-related and motoring offences. A large quantity of cocaine and nitrous oxide cannisters were seized. The suspect was bailed pending a forensics report.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Lavender, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “This regional operation reflects our ongoing commitment to tackling the exploitation caused by drugs networks.

“While seizing significant quantities of drugs and making arrests are crucial to reducing drug-related crime, we remain deeply concerned about the vulnerable people exploited by organised crime groups.

“This is why our approach goes beyond enforcement: we carry out safeguarding visits, deliver educational inputs on drugs and knife crime in schools, and gather community intelligence to identify high-harm offenders. Protecting those at risk and working closely with partners to support vulnerable individuals, including victims of cuckooing and children, will always be central to our policing efforts.”

Clare Moody, Police and Crime Commissioner of Avon and Somerset, said: “This week of action shows what can be achieved when we work together to make our region hostile to organised crime groups who exploit vulnerable people, including children.

“Alongside enforcement, I’ve been out in communities to see the impact of early intervention work, because keeping young people safe starts with education and support.

“Preventing crime and serious youth violence is a key priority for me, and disruption plays a vital part in that.”