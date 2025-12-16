New charges in child sexual exploitation investigation
A 20-year-old man who was charged last month as part of an investigation into group-based child sexual exploitation in Bristol has been charged with six new offences.
Sina Omari, of Fishponds, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court yesterday (15 December) to face the additional charges, including multiple counts of rape and arranging or facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child.
He was one of seven people charged in November as part of the investigation into offences dating between 2022 and 2025.
At the time, Omari, an Iranian whose self-defined ethnicity is Arab, was charged with 11 offences. He has now additionally been charged with three counts of rape; one count of sexual assault; and two counts of making an indecent image of a child.
Detective Superintendent Tom Herbert, the senior investigating officer, said: “These new charges are the latest milestone in a complex investigation which we’re continuing to progress.
“Protecting children from harm is a key priority for Avon and Somerset Police and we’re working through all the evidence to identify anyone who may have committed offences.
“Ensuring victims are safeguarded and that the most appropriate support is available is another of our main aims and we remain in close partnership with our partner agencies to achieve that.”
A dedicated appeal page has been set up on the Major Incident Public Portal if anyone wants to provide the investigation team with information. The appeal page can be found here: Public Portal
To report child sexual exploitation:
- Call 999 if there’s an immediate risk, or 101 if you think a crime has been committed
- Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it through their website
- Call the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000
Advice or support is available from the following:
- NSPCC’s Childline – by calling 0800 1111 or visiting www.childline.org.uk. Parents and carers can call 0808 800 5000.
- BACE – Barnardo’s Against Child Exploitation – on 0117 934 9726 or at Barnardo’s | Children’s charity | Barnardo’s for support for young people up to the age of 15
- The Bridge – a sexual assault referral centre – on 0117 342 6999 or at www.thebridgecanhelp.org.uk
- CEOP (Child Protection and Online Protection Command) - www.ceop.police.uk/safety-centre – a law enforcement agency that offers support and takes reports of sexual abuse and grooming online