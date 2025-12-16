New charges in child sexual exploitation investigation

A 20-year-old man who was charged last month as part of an investigation into group-based child sexual exploitation in Bristol has been charged with six new offences.

Sina Omari, of Fishponds, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court yesterday (15 December) to face the additional charges, including multiple counts of rape and arranging or facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child.

He was one of seven people charged in November as part of the investigation into offences dating between 2022 and 2025.

At the time, Omari, an Iranian whose self-defined ethnicity is Arab, was charged with 11 offences. He has now additionally been charged with three counts of rape; one count of sexual assault; and two counts of making an indecent image of a child.