News of fatal collisions is not a Christmas message we want to deliver

‘It’s not the message we want to be delivering at Christmas’.

Imagine receiving a knock on the door at 3am because somebody you love has been involved in a serious collision and won’t be coming home.

This is a scenario roads policing officers in Avon and Somerset are far too familiar with having already attended the scene of 32 fatal collisions this year, with drink and drugs being a factor in a quarter of those.

That is why we are running our annual Christmas drink and drug driving campaign again this year and during the first week since it launched on Monday 1 December (2025), 62 arrests have been made compared to 47 in the same period last year.

We want to remind people there is no safe way to drink and drive, there is no excuse to take the risk, and we continue to urge the public to help us take dangerous drivers off the road before it’s too late.

Inspector Matt Boiles said: “Imagine getting a knock at the door at 3am because someone you love isn’t coming home. That’s the reality behind drink or drug driving incidents. It’s not just statistics, it’s shattered families, lifelong injuries and lives changed in seconds. “Every day, our roads see collisions that change lives forever. Behind the statistics are real people, families, friends, and communities impacted by decisions that could have been avoided. “One of the most significant factors in serious and fatal collisions remains impairment through drink or drugs. “National and local data consistently shows that drink and drug driving is a major contributor to serious injury and fatal collisions. Impaired drivers have slower reaction times, poorer judgment, and reduced coordination. “When impairment is involved, the severity of collisions escalates. High-impact crashes, head-on collisions, and incidents involving vulnerable road users are tragically common in these cases.”

Roads police, staff and neighbourhood officers in Sedgemoor held a day of action which included a vehicle checkpoint on the A38 Huntspill Road, West Huntspill, on Thursday 4 December.

Drivers who were detected driving over the 30mph speed limit were stopped and breathalysed, and a total of 38 vehicles were stopped for exceeding 35mph. A total of three were caught over 40mph and have been reported.

None of the 20 people breathalysed were found to be over the limit.

The road safety team relocated to Lower Weare, where 20 drivers were recorded driving over 35mph; four of these will be receiving a fixed penalty notice and points, and the rest will be offered a place on a Speed Awareness Course.

The two drivers who were recorded driving over 50mph will be sent straight to court.

The independent charity Crimestoppers gives people a vital alternative to pass on what they know about crime anonymously. This means when people contact the charity, it will never ask for or store their personal details.

In 2024 Crimestoppers received almost 53,000 reports about people who regularly drive while under the influence of alcohol and or drugs. This is almost a 17 per cent increase from the previous year, which shows the public are more inclined to report drink and drug drivers.

On February 18 this year, we received a tip off from colleagues in Devon and Cornwall about a suspected drug driver travelling northbound on the M5 in a white van.

Inspector Boiles added: “Even if a drink driver has been fortunate enough not to seriously injure or kill a person through their own reckless actions, a conviction is likely to have a detrimental impact with the potential of ruining their own livelihoods.”

Avon and Somerset Police located him between junctions 23 and 22 and escorted him form the motorway to a service station, where he tested positive for cannabis.

A man, in his mid-40s, pleaded guilty to:

Driving a motor vehicle while disqualified.

Driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

Driving a motor vehicle with drug in excess of specified limit (cannabis)

Possession of a controlled Class B drug (cannabis)



He was disqualified from driving for 48 months, given a 10-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months, and he must complete a 35-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Why this annual operation matters

Tackling drink and drug drivers is not just a seasonal campaign; it’s a critical part of our strategy to reduce harm on the roads. Every impaired driver we identify and remove from the road represents a potential life saved.

But this is not solely the responsibility of roads policing it requires whole-force commitment.

From the moment we receive a report to the point of arrest and beyond, every role matters:

Call Handlers: Recognising signs of impairment in reports and prioritising appropriately.

Response officers and neighbourhood policing officers: Treating suspected drink/drug driving as a high-risk incident and acting decisively.

Custody and investigation teams: Ensuring evidence is secured and processes followed to protect the public.

How to report a suspected drink driver

If you believe someone is currently driving under the influence of drink or drugs, call 999.

To anonymously report a suspected drink or drugs driver, fill in our online form or visit a police station in person. Alternatively, simply use your camera phone to scan the QR code (above), which will take you to a dedicated section of our website

For more information, visiting the report drink driving section of our website here.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via a their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded, and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.