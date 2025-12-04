Seeking rightful owners of seized items

We’re keen to identify the rightful owners of items seized as part of a burglary investigation.

On Tuesday 2 December officers seized items including a carved wooden box, jewellery, coins, cufflinks and badges, pictured above and below.

A man has been charged with two counts of dwelling burglary, one in Cold Ashton on Wednesday 19 November and one in Corsham on Monday 29 November, as well as driving offences.

He appeared before Bristol magistrates on Wednesday 3 December and was remanded in custody until the next court hearing on Friday 12 December.

It’s important for the ongoing investigation to be able to confirm whether the items are stolen or not.

Officers believe the property may have come from burglaries in South Gloucestershire or neighbouring Gloucestershire or Wiltshire.

You’ll need your crime reference number, if you have one, and will need to prove ownership.