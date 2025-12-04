 Leave site Skip to content
You are here: Home » News » Seeking rightful owners of seized items

Seeking rightful owners of seized items

Posted on 4 December 2025, at 16:25 in Appeals

Clockwise from top left: A box of coins and a watch; an army badge; a watch and a bracelet; a coin collection; assorted cufflinks and badges in a small case and a carved wooden box
Some of the items seized by police.

We’re keen to identify the rightful owners of items seized as part of a burglary investigation.

On Tuesday 2 December officers seized items including a carved wooden box, jewellery, coins, cufflinks and badges, pictured above and below.

Top left to right: A white metal carving fork; a white metal bracelet or necklace; a cross pendant. Bottom left to right: Yellow metal cufflinks in a Salloways Jewellers box and yellow metal cufflinks in an Elizabeth Duke box.

A man has been charged with two counts of dwelling burglary, one in Cold Ashton on Wednesday 19 November and one in Corsham on Monday 29 November, as well as driving offences.

He appeared before Bristol magistrates on Wednesday 3 December and was remanded in custody until the next court hearing on Friday 12 December.

It’s important for the ongoing investigation to be able to confirm whether the items are stolen or not.

Officers believe the property may have come from burglaries in South Gloucestershire or neighbouring Gloucestershire or Wiltshire.

You’ll need your crime reference number, if you have one, and will need to prove ownership.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225325323, or complete our online appeals form.