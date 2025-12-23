Seven people arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences

We arrested seven people on suspicion of drug supply offences across Bristol and South Gloucestershire in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday 23 December).

Patrolling officers saw a vehicle being driven suspiciously before it was seen parked and unoccupied in Ventnor Road, Filton, at around 2am.

Two men were then seen to return to the vehicle and, during a subsequent search by offices, suspected class A drugs were found.

Further suspected drugs were found during a search of a second vehicle which later arrived at the scene.

A property was then searched by officers, who found cash and a large amount of suspected class A and class B drugs.

Two men, aged 23 and 27, have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug and possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

Four men and a woman, aged between 18 and 30, were also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

All seven remain in police custody at this time.

Details of how to report suspected drug-dealing can be found through this link: www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/drug-dealing-and-use