‘Sexual predators’ jailed for raping vulnerable woman at guest house

Two ‘calculating sexual predators’ have been jailed after being found guilty of raping a vulnerable woman at a Bristol guest house six years ago.

Riaz Muhammed, 51, from Easton, and Muhammed Zahid, 46, from St Philips, were jailed for nine and eight years, respectively, at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 17 December after they were unanimously found guilty following an eight-day trial.

Both men were sentenced for the rape of a woman over 16, and the offences were committed against one woman at a guest house in 2019.

The court heard how Muhammed, a taxi driver, collected the victim before he drove her around Bristol and then paid for her to stay at the guest house, a location which was known to him.

He then arranged for his friend, Zahid, to attend the premises, and then while the victim was unconscious, the men raped her in a planned and sustained attack.

Both men are now in prison and have been told they will serve two thirds of their sentences in custody at which point they will be released on license.

Since the initial report, we have maintained contact with the victim and have updated her throughout the investigation, while offering her access to any support services she may benefit from.

In a joint statement, the two investigating officers DC Laurence Castle and DC Saoirse Moore said: “Muhammed and Zahid are calculating sexual predators who preyed on a vulnerable victim, hoping she would not have the strength to come forward. “However, despite the trauma they have caused, they are now facing a considerable amount of time in prison after a jury has found them guilty. I would like to commend the jury for their remarkable determination to understand and process the significant facts of this case and recognising the vital importance of consent. “The victim has shown truly extraordinary resilience despite the amount of trauma she was forced to endure at the hands of the men who the victim believed were taking her to a place of safety. We admire her for coming forwards and remaining hopeful throughout the arduous process. “We hope this conviction sends out an important message that any acts of violence towards women and girls will never be tolerated and every victim deserves to be heard and supported.”

Victims of rape or sexual assault, recent or non-recent, can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website or call 0117 342 6999.

You can also visit the This is not an Excuse website for details of charities and organisations who are experts in supporting victims.